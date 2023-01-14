Uttar Pradesh Police's twisty take on RRR's 'Naatu Naatu' wins hearts; check

Ever since SS Rajamouli’s RRR brought the prestigious Golden Globe Award for its hit track ‘Naatu Naatu’, it has come with a wave of celebrations across the country. People from all walks of life have shown their support and further showered love on the film. This has also caught the attention of the Uttar Pradesh Police who decided to share their own twisty take on the award-winning song. Breaking RRR into ‘Respect the Red light on the Road’, the UP Police went all creative to create awareness among citizens about road safety.

Taking to Twitter, the Uttar Pradesh Police shared their creative ‘RRR’ meme on Wednesday, 11 January. Using the ‘Naatu Naatu’ song in its caption, the police wrote, “The nominations for Golden Glob(al) rules of #RoadSafety; #Naatu, Kabhi red light skip kare #Naatu, Kabhi tripling kare #Naatu, Kabhi drunken driving kare #Naatu ,Kabhi traffic rules tode.”

Check:

The nominations for Golden Glob(al) rules of #RoadSafety ; #Naatu,Kabhi red light skip kare#Naatu,Kabhi tripling kare#Naatu,Kabhi drunken driving kare#Naatu,Kabhi traffic rules tode Congratulating the makers of #RRR for winning the Best Original Song award #GoldenGlobes2023 pic.twitter.com/y5vZhT0WMK — UP POLICE (@Uppolice) January 11, 2023

Along with this, the police also congratulated the entire team of RRR for their big win.

The post immediately grabbed the attention of the internet and left social media users impressed. A user wrote, "This tweet done by UP Police is really commendable, which tells how to make good use of entertainment, etc. resources to convince the common man. Great And we all need to understand and learn from this", while another person wrote, "Call #UP112 and forget all your sorrows because #UPPolice have the power... Strict on criminals, happy in creativity."

A user said, "Tired of praising the creativity of #UPPolice. Now there are no words left to appreciate. What to say, Uttar Pradesh Police has a different swag."

Another person commented, "Better ways to create awareness by #UPPolice You can’t use up creativity. The more you use, the more you have."

Notably, Uttar Pradesh Police is known for its witty and creative takes on real-life issues. With the use of effective messages, they often share similar things on their social media handles.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.