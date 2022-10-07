Uttar Pradesh: Police shoot dreaded miscreant in late night encounter in Noida

Noida: The Uttar Pradesh Police arrested a miscreant accused of several incidents of vehicle theft and mobile snatching in Delhi-NCR following an encounter on Thursday night. The accused has been identified as Harjeet of Ghaziabad.

The police have recovered firearms, cartridges, stolen bikes and three phones from the accused. Additional DCP Noida Ashutosh Dwivedi informed the media that eight police teams were on patrol on Thursday night.

Two suspicious youths were seen riding on a bike on the FNG road near Parthala roundabout located in Noida Sector-121. The police team signaled the suspects to stop. On seeing the police, the accused started fleeing towards Sector-117 forest. The police chased the miscreants leading to an encounter.

Finding himself surrounded by the police, the accused started firing at the police. In retaliation, the miscreant was shot in the leg. He has been admitted at the district hospital in Sector-30 for treatment.

An accomplice of the accused fled taking advantage of the darkness. The accused is a vicious robber. There are 13 cases of theft and robbery registered against the accused in Delhi and NCR. The police team is inquiring about the other associates of the accused.

