Uttar Pradesh Police arrests 20 at anti-CAA protests in Azamgarh's Bilariaganj for 'using foul language against Narendra Modi'

India Press Trust of India Feb 06, 2020 12:54:22 IST

  • Police have registered FIR against at least 135 people for allegedly protesting against the CAA in Bilariaganj area in Uttar Pradesh's Azamgarh

  • Twenty people named in the FIR have been arrested, police said

  • SP said a reward of Rs 25,000 each has been announced on absconding Ulema Council leaders Nurul Huda, Mirza Shane Alam, and Osama

Azamgarh: The police have registered an FIR against at least 135 people, of which only 35 have been named and the rest are unidentified, for allegedly protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Bilariaganj area in Uttar Pradesh's Azamgarh.

Uttar Pradesh Police arrests 20 at anti-CAA protests in Azamgarhs Bilariaganj for using foul language against Narendra Modi

Representational image. PTI

Twenty people named in the FIR have been arrested, police said. "FIR has been registered against 35 named and over 100 unidentified persons involved in anti-CAA protests on Tuesday near Jauhar park in the Bilariaganj area. Of them 20 have been arrested," Superintendent of Police, Triveni Singh, said.

He said the protest was led by Ulema Council national general secretary Tahir Madni, who was also arrested on Wednesday. The protesters were using foul language against Hindus and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he alleged.

The SP said a reward of Rs 25,000 each has been announced on absconding Ulema Council leaders Nurul Huda, Mirza Shane Alam, and Osama.

Updated Date: Feb 06, 2020 12:54:22 IST

