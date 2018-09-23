Uttar Pradesh Police arrest two for murdering brother-in-law in Muzaffarnagar, suspect case of honour killing

Muzaffarnagar: Two men have been arrested for allegedly murdering their brother-in-law, a government official, in a case of honour killing, police said on Sunday.

The brothers-in-law, Adesh and Vishal, were arrested for killing Manoj Sharma who worked as a data entry operator in the office of the Comptroller Auditor General, SSP Sudhir Kumar said. Three accused in the case were on the run, the official said.

Sharma's body was found in a forest in Kutba village on 18 September. He had married Sonia three years ago but her family was opposed to it as they belonged to different castes. According to a complaint lodged by Sonia, the 26-year-old man visited his in-laws house on 18 September and was missing since then.