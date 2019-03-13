Uttar Pradesh: Minor abducted, raped in Bulandshahr while returning from wedding; two persons detained

Bulandshahr: Uttar Pradesh police has detained two persons for allegedly abducting and raping a minor girl in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr on Sunday.

The two accused are being questioned after the police detained them on Tuesday morning.

According to reports, the accused had kidnapped the girl and then raped her in Jahangirabad area of Bulandshahr. The incident took place while the girl accompanied by her brother was returning from a wedding ceremony. The accused robbed her brother, after which she was abducted.

As per the police, the victim’s medical report has confirmed that she was raped. A case under relevant sections has been registered and further investigation is underway.

