You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Uttar Pradesh: Minor abducted, raped in Bulandshahr while returning from wedding; two persons detained

India Asian News International Mar 13, 2019 13:57:36 IST

Bulandshahr: Uttar Pradesh police has detained two persons for allegedly abducting and raping a minor girl in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr on Sunday.

Uttar Pradesh: Minor abducted, raped in Bulandshahr while returning from wedding; two persons detained

Representational image. Reuters

The two accused are being questioned after the police detained them on Tuesday morning.

According to reports, the accused had kidnapped the girl and then raped her in Jahangirabad area of Bulandshahr. The incident took place while the girl accompanied by her brother was returning from a wedding ceremony. The accused robbed her brother, after which she was abducted.

As per the police, the victim’s medical report has confirmed that she was raped. A case under relevant sections has been registered and further investigation is underway.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

Updated Date: Mar 13, 2019 13:57:36 IST

Also See



fp-premium

fp-mobile




Firstpost Conversations | The Indian Millennial and Elections 2019


Top Stories




Cricket Scores