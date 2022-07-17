Uttar Pradesh: Fire breaks out in Advocate General's office; no casualty reported

The fire has caused damages to floors five to eight. The files of all the cases of the government are kept on the eighth floor that are taken to the courtroom of Allahabad High Court, where the lawyers put forth their stand

Prayagraj, Uttar Prades: A fire broke out in the office of the Uttar Pradesh Advocate General located in Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar building on Sunday.

"A total of 15 fire tenders engaged in firefighting. Floors 5th to 8th were impacted due to fire. No casualty in the incident was reported," said Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Shailesh Kumar, Prayagraj.

According to the information, the files of all the cases of the government are kept on the eighth floor here. The files of all the cases travel to the courtroom of Allahabad High Court, where the lawyers put forth their stand. More details are awaited.

