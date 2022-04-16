Uttar Pradesh: Family of five found brutally murdered in rented accommodation near Prayagraj

According to a senior police officer, they are investigating the case thoroughly and talking to neighbours and villagers to compile more details

Five members of a family including a couple and their three children were found brutally murdered inside their rented accommodation in Nawabganj, about 35 km from Prayagraj city.

The reason behind the murder is not known.

After an initial investigation by senior police officials along with forensic experts, officers say that the body of the husband identified as Rahul Tiwari, 42, was found lying on the floor while bodies of wife Preeti, 38, and their three children, Mahi, 12, Pihu, 7 and Pohu, 5, were lying on the beds.

Tiwari was a trader dealing in sale and purchase of domestic animals.

Police suspect that the throat of wife and three children were slit on the beds while sleeping.

A senior cop said, "We are investigating the case thoroughly and talking to neighbours and villagers to compile more details," he added "Locals told police that one of the neighbours spotted bodies for the first time and informed the house owner."

According to the police, Rahul Tiwari lived with his family in Bhagalpur village. He was originally from Kaushambi. Rahul’s sisters, Jyoti and Neetu, have been accused of murder.

According to SSP Ajay Kumar, no injury marks have been found on Tiwari’s body.

The cause of death for Tiwari will be clear after the post-mortem.

The police also suspect that Tiwari was killed first then his body was hanged. After that, his wife and three children were murdered.

With inputs from other agencies

