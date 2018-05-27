Uttar Pradesh couple commits suicide by jumping in front of train, police says parents' opposition to marriage was cause

Sitapur: After failing to convince their families for their marriage, a couple committed suicide by jumping in front of a train on the outskirts of Gulramau crossing in Mehmoodabad area, Uttar Pradesh Police said.

Virendra Verma (19) and Ranjana (18) were in a relationship but their families did not approve of it, Mehmoodabad inspector Gyanendra Singh said.

As their families were against the relationship, both jumped in front of Shajahanpur-Gonda passenger train on Saturday and committed suicide, he said.

Both had left their homes on 23 May and a report was lodged by girl's family in this regard, the inspector added.

Prima facie it appeared both got married before taking the extreme step, he said.

Bodies have been sent for postmortem, the officer added.