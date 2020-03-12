Uttar Pradesh child rights body records statements of children detained during violent anti-CAA protests in Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar: The Uttar Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has again visited Muzaffarnagar to inquire into alleged atrocities against children in violence during protests against the amended citizenship law in December last year.

The team, led by its chairman Vishesh Gupta, visited the affected areas on Wednesday and recorded statements of affected students in Sadat hostel of a madrassa.

During violence, some students were detained and later released following court orders on the report that they were found to be innocent. The apex court has directed the state government to report about the complaint.

One person was shot dead and several injured while property was damaged in Muzaffarnagar during the violence on 20 December. Police registered cases and arrested several people in this connection.

The child rights body came to the city for the second time in a week after their last visit on 7 March to inquire into the incident.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.