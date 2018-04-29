Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath says women's safety top priority of his government

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath said that the women's safety and honour is the top priority of the state government, which is taking all possible steps for their welfare and to make them self-reliant.

He said his government is running a number of schemes and programmes to keep the crime against women under control.

Addressing a function of HT (Hindustan Times) Women Award-2018, Adityanath said, "The society too has to move ahead for ensuring security of women and girls, and for providing equal opportunities to them."

The Uttar Pradesh chief minister said, "Atrocities on girls begin with sex determination tests. The need of the hour is to punish the persons who indulge in atrocities against girls.

The society has to come forward and play its role. Maintaining silence towards crimes against women is also a crime against the society and the country."