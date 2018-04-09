Uttar Pradesh Board Result 2018 for Class 10 and 12 to be announced on 15 April; check your score on upresults.nic.in

The Board of High School and Intermediate Education Uttar Pradesh, which is also known as the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP), will declare the results for the 10th and 12th board examinations on 15 April, reports said.

The Uttar Pradesh Board X examination was conducted from 6 to 22 February, 2018, while the Uttar Pradesh Board XII examination was held from 6 February to 12 March, 2018.

The results will be announced on the official website upresults.nic.in and will also be available on upmspresults.up.nic.in.

Once the results are announced, follow these steps to check the results:

Go to the official website upresults.nic.in

Click on the link which says UP Board Result 2018 Class 10 or UP Board 12th Result 2018 and enter all required details to receive your Uttar Pradesh Board High School and Intermediate Result 2018

Enter your roll number and click submit

Take a print out of your result for further reference.

Students can also check the Uttar Pradesh Board Class X Results 2018 and Uttar Pradesh Board Class XII Results 2018 on the websites results.nic.in, indiaresults.com and examresults.net.

On Sunday, Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma had said that the results of Class X and Class XII Board examinations conducted by the state high school and intermediate education board would be declared this month and the new academic session would commence on 16 April.

"We are happy that it was a copying-free examination and the answer sheets have been evaluated on time. We will declare the results of UP Board examinations for Class X and Class XII in April," Sharma had told reporters.

The board exams this year were conducted amid tight security and strict measures were put in place to discourage cheating. More than 10 lakh students reportedly skipped the exams conducted between 6 February and 12 March.

With inputs from PTI