Uttar Pradesh ​BJP MLA Kushagra Sagar accused of raping maid's minor daughter alleges conspiracy by Opposition

Bharatiya Janata Party MLA from Bisauli constituency of Uttar Pradesh's Badaun district, Kushagra Sagar, was accused of raping the daughter of his maid when she was a minor, according to media reports. The survivor, who is now 22, filed a complaint with the Bareilly police station on Tuesday.

"I will commit suicide if I don't get justice. I have been receiving threats as well and have become a subject of ridicule in society," the survivor said, according to DNA. The report added that she filed a complaint against Sagar when she got to know that he is going to get married on 17 June.

The woman has also claimed that the accused's father and former MLA Yogendra Sagar had assured her that he would get his son married to her. However, she was later offered Rs 20 lakh for a compromise. The woman said that the MLA raped her several times on the pretext of marriage, and that she will not let his wedding take place.

Senior Superintendent of police Kalanidhi Naithani said, "We have initiated an investigation in the matter and appropriate action will be taken very soon," The Times of India reported.

Meanwhile, Sagar said the police complaint is a conspiracy against him and his political rivals who had ruined his father’s political career now wanted to make a dent in his reputation, the report said.

"This woman has already approached the police in 2014 and came to a compromise taking Rs 10 lakh from me. I have a copy of the written compromise. Now, all of a sudden she again levelled false allegations against me before my wedding that is scheduled next month. I am ready to face these charges and even a narco test. Let the probe be completed. Everything will become clear," Sagar said.

This comes days after the CBI booked BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, who is already in jail for allegedly raping a teenage girl in Unnao last year, in a case of criminal conspiracy for allegedly 'falsely implicating the rape victim's father in an Arms Act case'.

The father of the 18-year-old woman, who was allegedly rape by Sengar and his brothers, died in custody at Unnao in Uttar Pradesh. Sengar, the MLA from Bangermau in Unnao district, has also rejected the charge and alleged a conspiracy by his political opponents to tarnish his image.