Uttar Pradesh: At least eight killed,15 injured in boiler explosion at factory in Hapur
The impact of the explosion was so intense that the roofs of some of the factories located in the vicinity were damaged. It took three hours for the fire tenders to douse the blaze in the factory
At least eight workers died and 15 were injured when a boiler exploded at a chemical factory in western Uttar Pradesh's Hapur district on Saturday afternoon, police said.
Uttar Pradesh | A blast happened in a boiler in a chemical factory in Hapur district. Multiple fire tenders at the spot. pic.twitter.com/WUGwiRKuvn
— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) June 4, 2022
They said there were 25 people in the affected area in the factory in the UPSIDC industrial area in Dholana, around 80 km from the national capital, when the incident occurred.
The impact of the explosion was so intense that the roofs of some of the factories located in the vicinity were damaged. It took three hours for the fire tenders to douse the blaze in the factory.
Inspector General of Police (Meerut range) Praveen Kumar said that eight persons lost their lives.
Out of the 17 remaining people, 15 were hospitalised while the rest suffered minor injuries.
The factory is located adjacent to a CNG pump.
Rescue and relief measures were continuing at the site, according to officials.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families. The chief minister has directed district administration officers to go to the spot and oversee rescue and relief measures and extend all possible help to the victims and their families, the CM's office tweeted.
#UPCM @myogiadityanath ने जनपद हापुड़ स्थित एक फैक्ट्री में ब्वॉयलर फटने की दुर्घटना में हुई जनहानि पर गहरा शोक प्रकट किया है।
मुख्यमंत्री जी ने दिवंगत आत्माओं की शांति की कामना करते हुए शोक संतप्त परिजनों के प्रति संवेदना व्यक्त की है।
— CM Office, GoUP (@CMOfficeUP) June 4, 2022
UP minister for industrial development Nand Gopal Gupta 'Nandi' expressed grief over the loss of lives.
May God give peace to the departed souls and strength to the bereaved families to bear the immense loss. I wish a speedy recovery to the injured, the minister tweeted.
हापुड़ के एक केमिकल फैक्ट्री में बॉयलर फटने से 6 मजदूरों के मौत की खबर दुखद है।
ईश्वर दिवंगत आत्मा को शांति और शोक संतृप्त परिवार को असीम दुख सहन करने की शक्ति प्रदान करे। घायलों के जल्द स्वास्थ्य लाभ की कामना करता हूं।@UPGovthttps://t.co/QCfVbT8Jh5
— Nand Gopal Gupta 'Nandi' (@NandiGuptaBJP) June 4, 2022
With input from agencies
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Blast at NTPC's Rae Bareli plant: After 29 lives lost, workers claim safety norms were routinely compromised
Amrit Lal, 45, an worker injured in the blast, said that there was no stringent implementation of the safety policy at the NTPC plant as workers used the full safety gear only when a senior official was visiting.
Mumbai: Boiler explosion at Palghar's Tarapur Atomic Power Station kills three, injures 12; toll may rise, says police
Three people were killed and 12 injured after an explosion inside a boiler of Tarapur Atomic Power Station, a chemicals factory in Palghar district, on Thursday night.
Bihar boiler blast: Five labourers killed, nine others injured at sugar mill in Gopalganj district
At least three labourers were killed and nine others were injured in Bihar's Gopalganj district after an explosion ripped a boiler at Sasamusa sugar mill