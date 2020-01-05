You are here:
Uttar Pradesh anti-CAA stir: 10 madrassa students held on charges of violence during protests in Muzaffarnagar granted bail

India Press Trust of India Jan 05, 2020 11:52:45 IST

  • Ten madrassa students held in connection with violence that took place during anti-citizenship law protests have been granted bail

  • Students of the Madrassa Hoja Ilmiya were granted bail on the basis of a special investigation team report that found no evidence against them

  • Over 70 people had been arrested for violence during the protests against the amended Citizenship Act in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar: Ten madrassa students held in connection with the violence that took place during anti-citizenship law protests in the city on 20 December have been granted bail.

File image of protests against Citizenship Amendment Act. PTI

The students of the Madrassa Hoja Ilmiya were granted bail by a court on Saturday on the basis of a special investigation team (SIT) report that found no evidence against them.

The SIT found the students not involved in any serious offence and withdrew all charges against them except that of violation of prohibitory orders, the prosecution said. It has been learned that 18 people were released after being found innocent in the SIT investigation.

Over 70 people had been arrested for violence during the protests against the amended Citizenship Act in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar.

Updated Date: Jan 05, 2020 11:52:45 IST

