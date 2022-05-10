Uttar Pradesh: Allahabad HC grants bail to SP's Azam Khan in land grabbing case
The case in which Khan's bail plea has been approved is about wrongful possession of Waqf Board property. Notably, he had earlier been granted bail in 86 other cases
Prayagraj: Allahabad High Court on Tuesday granted interim bail to Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan in a case related to wrongful possession of the land.
The bench of Justice Rahul Chaturvedi passed the bail order on a surety of Rs 2 lakh.
The SP leader has been lodged in Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur Jail for the last two years. The case in which Khan's bail plea has been approved is about wrongful possession of Waqf Board property.
The last hearing over the matter was held on 5 May following which the High Court reserved the decision. However, the SP leader has been given relief in this matter today.
Notably, Azam Khan has earlier been granted bail in 86 other cases.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
'Baseless allegations': UP Dy CM claims Akhilesh Yadav 'frustrated, dejected' after defeat in polls
Earlier, Akhilesh has targeted the BJP government in UP over alleged rise in cases of atrocities against women and claimed that the National Commission for Women had served the 'maximum notices' to it
In Uttar Pradesh's Chandauli, Gangster's daughter dies after allegedly beaten by police during raid, SHO suspended: WATCH
The younger daughter of gangster Kanhaiya Yadav was also allegedly thrashed by police. She is is currently admitted to the hospital and is undergoing treatment
Yogi Adityanath's bulldozer razes SP leader Usman's 'illegal' property in Ghaziabad built on 60 bighas of govt land
Samajwadi Party leader Usman is facing cases of land grabbing, house breaking and dacoity at the Mussoorie police station