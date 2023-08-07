UP: 70-year-old man beaten to death for keeping cow on disputed land
Magghu Ram was attacked with sticks and when his son, Vijay, intervened to save him, he too was beaten, police said
A 70-year-old man was beaten to death in Uttar Pradesh’s Sadhobhari village in the Kurebhar area for keeping his cow on a disputed land, police said on Monday.
Police said Magghu Ram was beaten to death on Sunday night by some people following a dispute over keeping his cow on a contested land.
Magghu Ram was attacked with sticks and when his son, Vijay, intervened to save him, he too was beaten, police said.
Both were rushed to a hospital where Magghu Ram died. Vijay’s condition was said to be stable, police informed.
An FIR has been filed by Magghu Ram’s nephew Maniklal. Four people — Amarnath, who is a teacher; Jawaharlal, Rajwati and Vishwanath — have been arrested in this connection, SHO, Kurebhar, Praveen Kumar Yadav said.
With inputs from PTI
