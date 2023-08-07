UP: 70-year-old man beaten to death for keeping cow on disputed land

A 70-year-old man was beaten to death in Uttar Pradesh’s Sadhobhari village in the Kurebhar area for keeping his cow on a disputed land, police said on Monday.

Police said Magghu Ram was beaten to death on Sunday night by some people following a dispute over keeping his cow on a contested land.

Magghu Ram was attacked with sticks and when his son, Vijay, intervened to save him, he too was beaten, police said.

Both were rushed to a hospital where Magghu Ram died. Vijay’s condition was said to be stable, police informed.

An FIR has been filed by Magghu Ram’s nephew Maniklal. Four people — Amarnath, who is a teacher; Jawaharlal, Rajwati and Vishwanath — have been arrested in this connection, SHO, Kurebhar, Praveen Kumar Yadav said.

With inputs from PTI