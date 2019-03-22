Utkal University result 2018: UG 4th semester results released, check your scores at uuems.in

Utkal University result 2018 | Utkal University has declared the provisional results of 4th semester of BA, B.Com, B.Sc courses on its official website uuems.in. Candidates can visit the website and download their results.

The varsity had conducted the fourth semester regular CBCS exam-2018 in December 2018 and January 2019 at various centers.

How to check the provisional result of 4th Semester (BA, B.Com, B.Sc) Regular CBCS Exam-2018

Step 1: Visit Utkal University's official site @uuems.in

Step 2: On the homepage click on the link which reads “Provisional result of +3 4th Semester (BA, B.Com, B.Sc) Regular CBCS Exam-2018”

Step 3: It will direct you to a login based page

Step 4: Enter your roll number to login

Step 5: The semester university result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Take print out of the result for future reference

