US secretary of state Mike Pompeo to visit India from 25-27 June, hold talks with S Jaishankar, says MEA

New Delhi: US secretary of state Michael Pompeo will be visiting India from 25 to 27 June, the first high-level engagement between the two countries since the Lok Sabha election, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday.

During his visit, Pompeo would hold talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and call upon other dignitaries, MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said.

"We look upon the visit as an important opportunity for both sides to further strengthen strategic partnership and continue high-level engagement on matters of mutual interest," Kumar said.

