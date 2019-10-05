Mumbai Aarey Forest protests LIVE Updates: Congress slams Fadnavis govt, MMRC for violating citizens' rights; Sanjay Nirupam calls it 'saddest day' for city

Mumbai Aarey Forest protests LIVE Updates: Castigating the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) for violating citizens' rights and demands, the Mumbai Congress alleged that the BJP-led Devendra Fadnavis government was taking "refuge of night's dark hours to hide its Anti-Mumbai actions".

Former Mumbai Congress chief Sanjay Nirupam also condemned the Mumbai Metro's move and all those who supported the car shed project in Aarey.

Among those being detained by Mumbai police, Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi's name has also cropped up. Sena corporator Sheetal Mhatre and former Mayor Shubha Raul have also been detained by the cops.

Section 144 under Code of Criminal Procedure​ (CrPC), which prohibits an assembly of more than four persons in an area, has been imposed in Mumbai's green lung Aarey colony and surrounding areas after showdown between green activists and the police escalated since Friday night over felling of trees.

All roads leading to the to the Aarey metro shed project location have been barricaded by cops after activists clashed with the police over felling of trees at the Aarey Milk Colony on Friday night. These developments came as Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation to chop off the trees in the dead of the night, hours after the Bombay High Court verdict refusing to stay the development plan.

The three entrances to the forest area – from the Western Expressway Highway and Marol – have been blocked, with no one being permitted inside the radius of around 3 kilometre, reported The Indian Express.

Some media reports also claimed over 100 protesters were detained and taken to different police stations. The media persons were barred from getting inside the premises.

In light of the recent development, AAP spokesperson Preeti Sharma urged citizens to gather at the three entrances, where traffic movement has stopped, and step up their protests.

Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray also lend his support to activists opposing the felling of trees at Aarey Colony area, terming the move of the Metro Rail authorities as a "shameful and disgusting" act which was carried out "in cover of night". Calling out the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRC) – the government authority executing the metro project – for treating Mumbaikars like "criminals", Aaditya tweeted.

"The vigour with which the Mumbai Metro is slyly and swiftly cutting down an ecosystem in Aarey is shameful and disgusting. How about posting these officials in PoK, giving them charge to destroy terror camps rather than trees?"Late on Friday evening, authorities began felling trees just hours after the Bombay High Court rejected the pleas against the cutting of over 2,000 trees in Aarey Colony, a prime green lung of the city, for Metro car shed project

NDTV reported that activists gathered at Aarey Colony after a video showing a tree being cut there was widely circulated on social media. Rules say once a tree committee approves cutting, the order should be uploaded on a government website and trees can be cut 15 days after posting the permission on the website, sources told NDTV. Mumbai Mirror reported that authorities began cutting trees around 9 pm despite protests from activists. Nearly 300 people gathered at the site as activists removed barricades to stop authorities and were later lathicharged, as per the report. Reema Shah, a member of the Aarey Conservation Group, said, "We were at the entrance and people weren't allowed to enter. Soon, a lot of people gathered at the gate. Once, people even managed to push through. Sometime after that (about an hour or so later), they pushed the public away from the gates." Mayanka Goel, a 25-year-old who was on the scene, claimed the police lathicharged the crowd. "A crowd gathered outside the gates, chanting and demanding to go inside. The police shut the gates and were guarding the entrance. There are already a lot of police vans on the spot," she told Firstpost. "At some point, the police lathicharged the crowd. After a point, there were two distinct sides. A wall of police and the citizens. Once again, things got out of hand and a number of cops started to drag the crowd away. They arrested the most vocal activist. She was in fact the one keeping the crowd in control, making sure we protest silently instead of charging inside." The cops soon started forcing the crowd to disperse, Mayanka added. Congress leader Jignesh Mevani took to Twitter to ask Mumbaikars to resist:

Urgent request to Mumbaikars: Authorities have already started cutting trees in Aarey after the order passed by the BHC today. Citizens are reaching Aaarey forest to stop this. I request Mumbaikars to reach and resist this move right now. #SaveAareyForest#SaveAareypic.twitter.com/Ng5Yfv61gu — Jignesh Mevani (@jigneshmevani80) October 4, 2019

Environmental activist Harish Iyer tweeted:

where are you @AUThackeray, where is the tiger cub hiding? where is your anger? where the hell is your anger? not asking you to blacken faces.. not asking you to break the bones of couples.. not asking you to burn books... is that why you are missing ? #AareyForest pic.twitter.com/DPQYFYY52b — harish iyer 🏳️‍🌈 #SaveAarey (@hiyer) October 4, 2019

AAP national joint secretary Ruben Mascarehnas claimed the crowd was lathicharged twice:

DCP Swami non-cooperative, Cops Lathi Charge protestors a 2nd time! There is no violence here! We are all educated and lawful protesters! This is just not done!#SaveAareySaveMumbai — Ruben Mascarenhas (@rubenmasc) October 4, 2019

With inputs from PTI