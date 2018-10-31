Urjit Patel may resign as RBI governor LATEST updates: According to reports, sources said that Letters of Consultation under Section 7 of the RBI Act were invoked 3 times. First letter under Section 7 followed Allahabad court's verdict in RBI versus Power companies. The letter wanted RBI to carve out exemption for power companies under 12 February circular. Second letter was on using RBI’s capital reserves and the third letter was on relaxing constraints on PCA banks for loans to SMEs.

In the world of financial markets, sentiments come at play first, then facts. Speculations can have major ramifications and destablise markets, at least, in the short-term, particularly equities. Mere speculation of contagion of IL&FS crisis sent stocks of other well-run housing finance companies to multi-year lows.

BJP slammed Rahul Gandhi for his criticism against Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the RBI-Centre rift, and said that it reflects Congress party's grounding, "which is fast eroding in national politics." Rahul on Monday said it was nice to see RBI Governor Urjit Patel "finally defending" the central bank from Modi.

Even thought the controversy around spat between the government and the RBI has been doing rounds for a couple of days now, speculations over RBI governor Urjit Patel's resignations hit the headlines on Wednesday morning. Experts and observers noted that before Patel, others, including Raghuram Rajan, Arvind Panagaria and Viral Acharya pointed at serious problems with the way this government approached economic policies and implementation.

Government officials believe that RBI Governor Urjit Patel has some responsibility for the controversy, and he cannot expect an extension of his current three-year term — which ends next September — "as his right", one of the officials added.

Sources in the ministry of finance told Firstpost that Section 7 of the RBI Act has not been invoked. However, two letters were sent to RBI last month in which "Section 7 was quoted", highlighting the existence of powers under the Act that allows the government to issue directions to the central bank on "matters of public interest".

Government officials were "very upset" with the RBI for publicly talking about a rift with the government, fearing it could tarnish the country’s image among investors, Reuters reported. On Friday night, the RBI Deputy Governor Viral Acharya warned that undermining a central bank’s independence could be “potentially catastrophic”, in an indication that it is pushing back hard against government pressure to relax its policies and reduce its powers.

Sources reported that RBI governor Urjit Patel may tender his resignation willingly if government invokes Section 7 of RBI Act. The report, which has not received any by official confirmation, said that the government is keen on a bureaucrat as the next governor if Patel resigns.

Patel had come under increasing criticism from the banking industry as well as the government over his handling of non-performing assets (NPAs) and his stance on the autonomy of the RBI. There is also a rumoured rift with finance minister Arun Jaitley. According to ET Now, Patel had told government not to 'raid RBI reserves', as government was keen on the transfer of reserves to fill up its fiscal deficit amid NPA stress.