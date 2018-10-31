Urjit Patel may resign as RBI governor LATEST updates: Government officials believe that RBI Governor Urjit Patel has some responsibility for the controversy, and he cannot expect an extension of his current three-year term — which ends next September — "as his right", one of the officials added.
Sources in the ministry of finance told Firstpost that Section 7 of the RBI Act has not been invoked. However, two letters were sent to RBI last month in which "Section 7 was quoted", highlighting the existence of powers under the Act that allows the government to issue directions to the central bank on "matters of public interest".
Government officials were "very upset" with the RBI for publicly talking about a rift with the government, fearing it could tarnish the country’s image among investors, Reuters reported. On Friday night, the RBI Deputy Governor Viral Acharya warned that undermining a central bank’s independence could be “potentially catastrophic”, in an indication that it is pushing back hard against government pressure to relax its policies and reduce its powers.
Sources reported that RBI governor Urjit Patel may tender his resignation willingly if government invokes Section 7 of RBI Act. The report, which has not received any by official confirmation, said that the government is keen on a bureaucrat as the next governor if Patel resigns.
Patel had come under increasing criticism from the banking industry as well as the government over his handling of non-performing assets (NPAs) and his stance on the autonomy of the RBI. There is also a rumoured rift with finance minister Arun Jaitley. According to ET Now, Patel had told government not to 'raid RBI reserves', as government was keen on the transfer of reserves to fill up its fiscal deficit amid NPA stress.
Jaitley had blamed RBI for failing to stop lending spree between 2008-2014
Jaitley, had on Tuesday, blamed the RBI for failing to stop a lending spree between 2008-2014 that left banks with huge bad debts, inflaming a row that recently erupted between the government and the central bank.
On Friday, RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya warned that undermining a central bank's independence could be "potentially catastrophic", in an indication that it is pushing back hard against government pressure to relax its policies and reduce its powers ahead of a general election due by next May.
RBI employees association seek central bank's autonomy
All India Reserve Bank Employees Association (AIRBEA) expressed concern over the recent statements made by deputy governor Viral Acharya and sought autonomy of the apex bank. The association in a statement said on Monday that "Undermining the country's central bank was a recipe for disaster which the government must desist. Let the two talk and sort out the issues instead of the government trying to ride roughshod over the RBI, what they are trying at the expense of the nation". Pitching for "effective independence", RBI Deputy Governor Viral Acharya said governments that do not respect central bank's independence would sooner or later incur the wrath of the financial markets.
Judiciary, Parliament, CBI... and now RBI. Modi govt has tried to damage every single institution: Sitaram Yechury
After Congress leader P Chidambaram, CPM's Sitaram Yechury also tweeted out slamming Prime Minister Narendra Modi and how the government has tried to damage "every single institution."
Urjit Patel was responsible for controversy around Viral Acharya's speech, feel finance ministry's sources
The officials in New Delhi were particularly angry that Viral Acharya launched the attack while Narendra Modi was about to head to Japan for talks with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, government official told Reuters. Finance ministry officials remained largely silent in response to the speech at the weekend, as they didn’t want to aggravate the issue when Modi and top officials were in Japan, this official said.
Government officials believe that RBI Governor Urjit Patel has some responsibility for the controversy, and he cannot expect an extension of his current three-year term — which ends next September — "as his right", one of the officials added.
Section 7 of RBI Act has not been invoked: Sources
Sources in the ministry of finance told Firstpost that Section 7 of the RBI Act has not been invoked. However, two letters were sent to RBI last month in which "Section 7 was quoted", highlighting the existence of powers under the Act that allows the government to issue directions to the central bank on "matters of public interest".
More bad news today, says P Chidambaram
CNBC-TV18 also quoted sources as saying that the government has initiated consultations with RBI under Section 7 of the RBI Act. The provision reportedly allowed the government to issue directions to the RBI “on matters of public interest”.
Warning of more "bad news", former finance minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram said, “If, as reported, Government has invoked Section 7 of the RBI Act and issued unprecedented ‘directions’ to the RBI, I am afraid there will be more bad news today,” he said.
Govt had recently called for RBI to relax lending restrictions on some banks
Government officials have recently called for the RBI to relax its lending restrictions on some banks, and New Delhi has also been trying to trim the RBI’s regulatory powers by setting up a new regulator for the country’s payments system.
The Modi administration has also been pushing the central bank to part with some of its Rs 3.6 trillion rupees ($49 billion) surplus to help bridge the fiscal deficit and finance its welfare programmes.
'Govt respects RBI's autonomy but they should be more responsible'
The government officials Monday declined to be identified because of the sensitivity of the subject. One said that it was vital that what happened between the government in New Delhi and the RBI in Mumbai was kept confidential. “The government respects the autonomy and independence of the RBI but they must understand their responsibility,” the government official said.
A second official, based in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s office, said it was “very unfortunate” that the RBI took the matters public. “The government is very upset. It was not expected from the RBI,” the official added. An RBI spokesman was not immediately available for comments after business hours.
Very upset with RBI publicly talking about a rift with govt: Sources
Government officials were "very upset" with the RBI for publicly talking about a rift with the government, fearing it could tarnish the country’s image among investors, Reuters reported.
On Friday night, the RBI Deputy Governor Viral Acharya warned that undermining a central bank’s independence could be “potentially catastrophic”, in an indication that it is pushing back hard against government pressure to relax its policies and reduce its powers.
Irreversible breakdown between RBI governor and govt
Reports about Urjit Patel stepping down as the RBI governor started floating following Finance Minister Arun Jaitley’s scathing criticism of the central bank’s “lending spree”, reports quoted sources as saying on Wednesday.
"RBI governor may even consider resigning. All options on the table," a CNBC-TV18 report quoted a source familiar with the matter as saying. It quoted another source as saying that there is "irreversible breakdown between RBI governor and the government".
Urjit Patel may resign today, say sources
Sources reported that RBI governor Urjit Patel may tender his resignation willingly if government invokes Section 7 of RBI Act. The report, which has not received any by official confirmation, said that the government is keen on a bureaucrat as the next governor if Patel resigns.