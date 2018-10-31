Urjit Patel may resign as RBI governor LATEST updates: Government officials believe that RBI Governor Urjit Patel has some responsibility for the controversy, and he cannot expect an extension of his current three-year term — which ends next September — "as his right", one of the officials added.

Sources in the ministry of finance told Firstpost that Section 7 of the RBI Act has not been invoked. However, two letters were sent to RBI last month in which "Section 7 was quoted", highlighting the existence of powers under the Act that allows the government to issue directions to the central bank on "matters of public interest".

Government officials were "very upset" with the RBI for publicly talking about a rift with the government, fearing it could tarnish the country’s image among investors, Reuters reported. On Friday night, the RBI Deputy Governor Viral Acharya warned that undermining a central bank’s independence could be “potentially catastrophic”, in an indication that it is pushing back hard against government pressure to relax its policies and reduce its powers.

Sources reported that RBI governor Urjit Patel may tender his resignation willingly if government invokes Section 7 of RBI Act. The report, which has not received any by official confirmation, said that the government is keen on a bureaucrat as the next governor if Patel resigns.

Patel had come under increasing criticism from the banking industry as well as the government over his handling of non-performing assets (NPAs) and his stance on the autonomy of the RBI. There is also a rumoured rift with finance minister Arun Jaitley. According to ET Now, Patel had told government not to 'raid RBI reserves', as government was keen on the transfer of reserves to fill up its fiscal deficit amid NPA stress.