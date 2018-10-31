Urjit Patel may resign LATEST updates: Sources reported that RBI governor Urjit Patel may tender his resignation willingly if government invokes Section 7 of RBI Act. The report, which has not received any by official confirmation, said that the government is keen on a bureaucrat as the next governor if Patel resigns.

Patel had come under increasing criticism from the banking industry as well as the government over his handling of non-performing assets (NPAs) and his stance on the autonomy of the RBI. There is also a rumoured rift with finance minister Arun Jaitley. According to ET Now, Patel had told government not to 'raid RBI reserves', as government was keen on the transfer of reserves to fill up its fiscal deficit amid NPA stress.