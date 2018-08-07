Upset with JD(U) candidate's nomination to RS dy chairman post, BJP ally Shiromani Akali Dal may abstain from election on 9 Aug

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), an ally of the BJP, may abstain from the election to the post of the deputy chairman of the Rajya Sabha on Thursday as it is upset with the nomination of Harivansh Narayan Singh, sources said on Monday. The decision was taken at a meeting of SAD leaders at the residence of its President Sukhbir Badal in Delhi.

The Akali Dal will also hold a meeting of its core committee at 10 am on Tuesday, The Hindu reported.

There was speculation that Akali Dal's Naresh Gujral could be fielded by the NDA but he had made it clear that he will contest only if he is a consensus candidate. Gujral's name cropped up as he could attract the support of non-NDA parties like TDP and BJD, whose chiefs N Chandrababu Naidu and Biju Patnaik have close connections with him and his family, the Deccan Herald reported.

According to The Tribune's report, SAD is upset for being ‘ignored’ and doesn't support NDA backing Harivansh at a time when he could not get enough votes even for a Public Accounts Committee seat.

The party has three lawmakers in the upper house, including Naresh Gujral, whose name was also in contention. The NDA, which has 110 members in the upper house including the Akali Dal, is counting on the support of Naveen Patnaik's BJD and K Chandrasekhar Rao's TRS as between them, the two parties have 15 votes, which will give the NDA 125 votes. However, an abstention by the Akali Dal will bring down the tally to 123, but it would also lower the magic number to 121, according to an NDTV report.

Earlier on Monday, Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu announced in the House that the election will be held at 11 am on 9 August. He also suggested that the deputy chairman should be elected by consensus. The nomination papers will have to be filed before noon on 8 August.

The post of the deputy chairman has been lying vacant since June following the retirement of P J Kurien, who was elected to the Upper House of Parliament on a Congress ticket from Kerala. While the BJP-led NDA did not make any formal announcement, sources said Harivansh, a first-time parliamentarian, is likely to be their choice for the post.