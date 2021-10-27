UPSESSB TGT Result 2021 declared at upsessb.pariksha.nic.in; check direct link here

Applicants should note that those shortlisted for the interview round should submit their college choice and download the preference sheet latest by 29 October.

The Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) result 2021 has been released by the Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Services Selection Board (UPSESSB). The registered candidates can now check their scores by visiting the official website at upsessb.pariksha.nic.in.

Steps to check UPSESSB TGT Result 2021:

Step 1: Go to the official website at https://upsessb.pariksha.nic.in/

Step 2: Search and go to the “News, Notices, and Alerts” section that is available on the home page. Then, click on the panel based on the examination that the candidate appeared for (subject wise)

Step 3: As a new page opens, a complete list of candidates that have been selected for the panel will appear on the screen

Step 4: Candidates who have been shortlisted can download the preference sheet for UPSESSB TGT 2021 from the link here

Meanwhile, candidates can check this direct link to check UPSESSB TGT Result 2021 here.

On 26 October, UPSESSB had released the merit list for selected candidates.

For the unversed, the UPSESSB TGT 2021 examination was held on 7 and 8 August, this year, for the recruitment of 12,603 teachers in various secondary schools in the state. Furthermore, the examination was conducted by UPSESSB for the recruitment of young teachers specialised in subjects including Sanskrit, Mathematics, Science, Hindi, Agriculture, Physical Education, Social Science, Arts, English among others.

Along with the results, the cut-off list for all 31 subjects has also been released on the official website by the concerned authorities. Applicants can check the link here.

For the latest update and information regarding the UPSESSB TGT Interview letter or any related details, candidates are advised to keep a check on the official website.