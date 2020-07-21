UPSC to conduct Indian Economic Services exam 2020 from 16 to 18 October

Those who want to appear for the UPSC IES exam must possess a postgraduate degree in Economics or Applied Economics or Business Economics or Econometrics

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has decided to conduct the Indian Economic Service 2020 exam from 16 to 18 October.

“On a specific request by the Department of Economic Affairs, the Commission has reconsidered its earlier decision and has now decided to hold the Indian Economic Service Examination, 2020 on 16th to 18th October, 2020,” informed the UPSC through a notification.

The notification of IES 2020 exam is expected to be issued on 11 August.

Eligibility Criteria

Those who want to appear for the UPSC IES exam must possess a postgraduate degree in Economics or Applied Economics or Business Economics or Econometrics. Those who are in the final semester/year of Master’s degree are also eligible for the exam.

A candidate should not be less than 21 years and more than 30 years. The relaxation in age limit is provided to the reserved category.

Exam pattern

The written stage consists of six papers. General English and General Studies are of 100 marks each. Besides this, there are four papers of 200 marks each – General Economics 1 and 2, Optional Economics 3 and Indian Economics.

All these papers are descriptive in nature and the maximum time allotted to complete each paper is three hours.

Those who qualify the written stage are called for the interview. The final selection list is prepared on the basis of performance in Stage 1 and Stage 2.

According to a report in The Indian Express, the UPSC had earlier in June cancelled the IES 2020 exam because of nil vacancies.

The new website quoted a notification by the Commission which read, “Indian Economic Service Examination, 2020 will not be held due to NIL vacancy reported for the Indian Economic Service by the Ministry of Finance (Department of Economic Affairs).”