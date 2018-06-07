UPSC releases notification for NDA, NA (II) exam 2018; apply at upsc.gov.in

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the official notification for the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Exam (II) 2018. Interested candidates can apply at upsc.gov.in.

Online registration for admission to the courses will be open until 2 July 2018. Candidates with SSC +2 qualification are eligible to apply as well as candidates who are appearing in the Class 12th or equivalent examination.

According to an NDTV report, a total of 383 seats are open for intake; 339 for National Defence Academy and 44 for Naval Academy (10+2 cadet entry scheme).

The NDA & NA (II) 2018 examination will be held in 41 cities across India.

The application fee for the exam is Rs 100 but candidates belonging to SC, ST category need not pay any fee.

Travelling allowance will also be given to those appearing for the SSB interview for the first time for a particular type of Commission i.e. Permanent or Short Service. They shall be entitled for AC III Tier to and fro railway fare or bus fare including reservation cum sleeper charges within the Indian limits.

