The Commission has released the answer keys for both mathematics and GAT paper on the official website

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the answer key of NDA/NA Exam 2020. Candidates, who appeared for the exam, can check the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (I) and (II), 2020 answer keys on the official website — upsc.gov.in.

The Commission has released the answer keys for both mathematics and GAT paper. Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the examination was conducted on 6 September last year.

Below are easy steps to download the answer key:

Step 1: Go to the official website, upsc.gov.in

Step 2: Search for ‘UPSC NDA/NA Exam Answer Key 2020’ and click on the link available on the home page

Step 3: After clicking on the link, a new PDF file will open where candidates can check the answers

Step 4: Remember to download the answer key PDF file

Step 5: After downloading, keep a hard copy for further need or reference

Here’s the direct link.

Details on UPSC NDA/NA Exam:

The examination was held for 300 marks last year and the result was announced on 6 March. The final marks were released on 14 March.

As per the commission, the selection process comprises of:

- written exam

- SSB interview

- medical test

Looking into the written test, it comprises Objective Type Questions. Aspirants should also know that there was a negative marking for wrong answers.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the site for any updates or information.