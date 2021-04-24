UPSC releases NDA/NA 2020 exam answer key, candidates can check upsc.gov.in
The Commission has released the answer keys for both mathematics and GAT paper on the official website
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the answer key of NDA/NA Exam 2020. Candidates, who appeared for the exam, can check the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (I) and (II), 2020 answer keys on the official website — upsc.gov.in.
The Commission has released the answer keys for both mathematics and GAT paper. Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the examination was conducted on 6 September last year.
Below are easy steps to download the answer key:
Step 1: Go to the official website, upsc.gov.in
Step 2: Search for ‘UPSC NDA/NA Exam Answer Key 2020’ and click on the link available on the home page
Step 3: After clicking on the link, a new PDF file will open where candidates can check the answers
Step 4: Remember to download the answer key PDF file
Step 5: After downloading, keep a hard copy for further need or reference
Details on UPSC NDA/NA Exam:
The examination was held for 300 marks last year and the result was announced on 6 March. The final marks were released on 14 March.
As per the commission, the selection process comprises of:
- written exam
- SSB interview
- medical test
Looking into the written test, it comprises Objective Type Questions. Aspirants should also know that there was a negative marking for wrong answers.
Candidates are advised to regularly check the site for any updates or information.
