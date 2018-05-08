UPSC releases admit cards for civil services preliminary examination: Download yours from upsc.gov.in

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), which is conducting its preliminary examination for the civil services on 3 June this year, has released the admit cards. Eligible candidates may download their admit cards from the UPSC's official website, www.upsc.gov.in.

The UPSC had earlier said candidates appearing for the preliminary examination will not be issued a physical copy of their admit card, but will have to download it and carry a printout with them.

"Candidates are advised to download their e-admit cards and take a printout thereof. The admitted candidates will have to produce the printout of their e-admit card at the allotted venue for... the examination," the UPSC said in the statement.

In case the photograph is not clear, blurred or not available on the e-admit card, candidates will have to carry to the venue two identical photographs (one photograph for each session) along with proof of identity such as an Aadhaar card, a driving licence, passport or voter ID card and the printout of the e-admit card with an undertaking that the proof was genuine.

"No paper admit card will be issued for this examination," the commission said.

Any discrepancy in the e-admit card should be conveyed to the commission immediately by email (to uscsp-upsc@nic.in), it said.

With inputs from PTI