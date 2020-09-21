UPSC releases admit card for Combined Geo-Scientist Main exam 2020 on upsc.gov.in; exam to be held on 17, 18 Oct

The exam will be held in two shifts on 17 and 18 October. The first shift is from 9 am to 12 noon, while the second from 2 pm to 5 pm

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has on Monday released the admit card for Combined Geo-Scientist (Main) Examination 2020. It can be downloaded from the website upsc.gov.in by 18 October.

According to a report by The Indian Express, the exam will be conducted on 17 and 18 October in two shifts. The first shift is from 9 am to 12 noon, while the second from 2 pm to 5 pm.

Candidates appearing for the exam in the first shift will have to report at the centres by 8:50 am, while those writing the exam in the second shift should arrive by 1:50 pm.

A report by Jagran Josh said is being conducted to fill 102 vacancies of Geologist Group A, Geophysicist Group A, Chemist Group A, and Junior Hydro Geologists. Those who qualify the Main exam will be called for a personality test. Each paper will be of 200 marks and candidates will get 3 hours to answer them.

The admit card will have details of candidates including their name, roll number, registration ID, date, and time of the exam. Examinees should carefully check their hall ticket and if there be any discrepancies, they should inform the commission immediately.

As per the Times of India, those who fail to carry their admit card on the day of the exam will not be allowed to write the exam. Candidates will have to take the original photo identity card along with them to the exam centre.

How to download admit card

Step 1: On the official website of UPSC - upsc.gov.in, click on the Admit Card tab

Step 2: Opt for the E-Admit Cards for various Examinations of UPSC link

Step 3: Tap on the download button next to Combined Geo-Scientist (Main) Examination, 2020

Step 4: Read the instructions and tap the Yes button

Step 5: Key in your registration ID or roll number to download the card

Click here for the direct link to download the admit card.