UPSC recruitment 2022: Applications invited for 14 vacancies; check details here

Online applications are invited by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) for several posts of senior administrative officer Grade II, assistant employment officer, assistant professor and others. The last date to apply for these posts is 10 February, 2022.

Candidates who are eligible and interested may apply for the posts on the official website of UPSC - https://upsconline.nic.in/.

Procedure to apply for Online Recruitment Application (ORA) is as follows:

-Visit the official website - https://upsconline.nic.in/

-Click on link that reads, ‘Online Recruitment Application ORA for Various Recruitment Posts’ on the homepage

-Click on ‘Apply Now’ against the desired vacancy you want to apply for

-Register yourself and fill all details in the form

-Pay the mentioned fee and submit the form

-Download and keep a printout of the submitted form for future reference

The direct link to apply for various posts is here.

According to the official notice available on the website, the last date for printing of completely submitted online application is 11 February. Candidates who will be shortlisted for the interview, will have to bring the printout of their online application form along with other documents.

An application fee of Rs 25 has to be paid in order to apply for these various posts. Fee can be paid either by remitting the money in any branch of SBI by cash or through online payment methods.

Candidates of SC/ST/PwBD and women candidates are exempted from paying the application fee.

The recruitment drive by UPSC is being carried out to fill a total of 14 vacancies:

Eight posts are reserved for senior administrative officer Grade II



One vacancy for assistant employment officer



One vacancy reserved under the post of sub-regional employment officer/officer on special duty.



One post available for assistant professor ( Ayurveda) Panchkarma



One for assistant professor (Ayurveda) Rog Nidan evum Vikriti Vigyan



One for assistant professor ( Ayurveda) Shalya Tantra



One vacancy for the post of assistant professor (Ayurveda) Swasthavritta evum Yoga.

