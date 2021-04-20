UPSC postpones Indian Economic Service, Indian Statistical Service 2020 personality test

All the eligible candidates will be issued an e-admission certificate at least three weeks prior to the examination

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the postponement of the Indian Economic Service (IES) / Indian Statistical Service (ISS) 2020 personality test. The test was slated to be held from 20-23 April. Similarly, personality tests (Interviews) of the candidates of the Civil Services Examination, 2020 scheduled from 26 April to 18 June have been deferred till further notice. Applicants can check the notification on the official website https: //www.upsc.gov.in/. The decision has been taken due to rising COVID-19 cases in the country.

Meanwhile, the recruitment process for IES/ISS 2021 has also started. Those who are interested can apply till 27 April.

Number of vacancies

(i) Indian Economic Service - 15

(ii) Indian Statistical Service – 11

There is one vacancy reserved for persons with hearing disabilities in Indian Statistical Service.

The commission, for the first time, has introduced the facility of withdrawal of application for those candidates who don’t want to take the examinations. Such applicants can withdraw their application from 4 to 10 May up to 6 pm.

All the eligible candidates will be issued an e-admission certificate at least three weeks prior to the examination. They will be able to download it by visiting the website. There is no provision of sending it through the post.

Eligibility

A candidate must be either an Indian citizen or a subject of Nepal or Bhutan A candidate must be a minimum of 21 years and a maximum of 30 years A candidate for the Indian Economic Service must hold a Post-Graduate Degree in Economics/Applied Economics/Business Economics/Econometrics from a recognized University A candidate for the Indian Statistical Service must hold a Bachelor's Degree with Statistics/Mathematical Statistics/Applied Statistics as one of the subjects or a Master's degree in Statistics/Mathematical Statistics/Applied Statistics from a recognized University

The IES/ISS exams are held for various Group A posts under the Central Civil Services. The main aim of the selected candidates is to help in formulating and implantation of economic policies and programmes in the nation.