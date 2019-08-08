UPSC NDA Exam II 2019 Notification: Registration process begins for 415 posts; check upsc.gov.in for exam date, application fees, eligibility

UPSC NDA Exam II 2019 Notification | Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) released the National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA) II 2019 notification to commence the application process for the examinations yesterday (7 August).

UPSC has advertised a total of 415 vacancies in the notification of which 370 vacancies are for NDA and 45 vacancies for Naval Academy (10+2 level). Out of the 370 vacancies for NDA, 208 are for army, 42 for navy and 120 for air including 28 for ground duties.

Candidates can check and download the notification through the direct link provided here.

With this, UPSC has started accepting applications from eligible aspirants at its official website — upsc.gov.in. Students must note that UPSC will accept only online applications. Interested candidates can read on to find more details about the forthcoming UPSC NDA, NA Exam (II).

Last date to apply for examination:

Interested candidates can visit the official site of UPSC and apply for the examination. According to Hindustan Times, the last date to apply is 3 September, 2019.

Application fees:

According to Times Now, the application fees for candidates belonging to general category is set at Rs 100 while for those belonging to SC/ST/ sons of JCOs/NCOs/Ors are exempted from payment of the fee. To pay the application fee, candidates can opt for net banking facility of State bank of India or use Visa/ MasterCard/ Rupay credit/ debit card.

Examination date:

UPSC will conduct the UPSC NDA, NA Exam (II) on 17 November, 2019. UPSC will issue e-admit cards to the eligible candidates three weeks before the commencement of the exam.

Eligibility or educational qualifications required:

For Army Wing of National Defence Academy: 12th Class pass of the 10+2 pattern of School Education or equivalent examination conducted by a State Education Board or a University.

For Air Force and Naval Wings of National Defence Academy and for the 10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme at the Indian Naval Academy: Class 12 pass of the 10+2 pattern of school education or equivalent with Physics and Mathematics conducted by a State Education Board or a University.

Candidates who are appearing in the Class 12 Class under the 10+2 pattern of School Education or equivalent examination are also eligible to apply for the examination.

Selection process:

The selection process will consist of psychological aptitude test, intelligence test, personality test and interview. After submitting the required original certificates at the time of document verification, the shortlisted candidates will then be admitted to Indian Army, Navy and Air Force.

About UPSC NDA, NA:

UPSC conducts the NDA, NA exam twice a year. A total of 392 vacancies were advertised in the first notification issued by UPSC in January for NDA exam of 2019. Out of the total, 50 were for the Naval Academy through the 10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme.