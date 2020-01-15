UPSC Mains Result 2019: Civil Services Mains exam scores released at upsc.gov.in; find direct link here

UPSC Mains Result 2019: The Union Public Service Commission of India on Tuesday announced the results of UPSC Civil Services Mains 2019 examination on its official website – upsc.gov.in.

Candidates who qualified for the UPSC Prelims 2019 and appeared for the Mains written exam are advised to visit the Commission's official website to download their results. The scores can also be viewed via the direct link: https://upsc.gov.in/sites/default/files/WR-CSME-19-Engl-F.pdf

The Commission had conducted the UPSC Mains exam from 20 September to 29 September.

Steps to check your UPSC Mains Result 2019:

Step 1: Click on Union Public Service Commission official website – upsc.gov.in

Step 2: Look for Civil Services (Main) Written Examination, 2019

Step 3: Click on the UPSC Civil Service Main Result 2019

Step 4: Enter your roll number

Step 5: Download your UPSC Result 2019, UPSC Main Result 2019, UPSC Civil Service Main Result 2019 and keep a print out for future use.

Those who have their roll numbers mentioned on the sheet will be eligible for the Personality Test (Interview) for selection to the Indian Administrative Service, Indian Foreign Service, Indian Police Service and other Central Services (Group ‘A’ and Group ‘B’).

The candidates who have qualified UPSC Civil Services Mains Written Examination need to to fill up and submit DAF-II only, which will be available on the UPSC official website from the period from 17 January, 2020 to 27 January, 2020 till 6 pm.

