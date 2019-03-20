UPSC IES, ISS 2019 exam: Notifications to release today on the official website upsc.gov.in

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is expected to release UPSC IES, ISS Exam 2019 notification today i.e. Wednesday, 20 March, 2019. The notifications for UPSC Indian Economic Service (IES) and Indian Statistical Service Exam (ISS) 2019, will contain exam dates, eligibility criteria, vacancy details, exam guidelines and other information. Candidates are advised to check the notification on the official website: upsc.gov.in

Interested and eligible candidates can fill the online application forms on upsconline.nic.in once the registration window opens.

Age Requirement and Nationality

Indian Citizens as well as those from Nepal, Bhutan etc who have the required certificate from the government of India can also apply.

Candidates falling the age bracket of 21 to 30 years, calculated as on 1 August, 2019 are eligible for the examination. The relaxation in the upper age limit as per the government rules is applicable and the details of the same can be checked on the official website.

Eligibility and Educational Qualifications for the examinations

For IES exam

As per the official notification by the board, a candidate with a post-graduate degree in Economics or related subject from a recognized university is eligible to apply for the IES exam. The courses could be a degree in Economics, Applied Economics, Business Economics and or Econometrics.

For ISS exam

The minimum educational qualifications are a bachelor’s degree in Statistics, Mathematical Statistics, and Applied Statistics as one of the subjects. Applications of candidates with a Master's degree in Statistics/Mathematical Statistics/Applied Statistics from a recognized university are also valid.

The information on the exact number of vacancies and other details will be available once the detailed notification is released on the official website.

