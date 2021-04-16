UPSC EPFO Admit Card 2020 released on upsc.gov.in; steps to download hall ticket

The written examination to fill 421 enforcement officer/accounts officer posts in the EPFO will be held in both Hindi and English and the question paper will comprise of multiple-choice questions

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) today (16 April, 2021) released the admit cards for the Employees Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) 2020 written examination for the selection of enforcement officer/accounts officer posts.

Interested candidates, who will appear for the written examination for 421 posts of enforcement officer/accounts officer, can easily download the hall ticket by visiting the official website upsc.gov.in.

The admit card will be available for download till 9 May.

The written examination will also be held on 9 May in a single shift from 10 am to 12 pm. On the examination day, candidates will have to report to the test centre one hour before the commencement of the examination. While the entry will be closed 10 minutes before the test begins.

Students can follow these steps to download their admit cards:

Step 1: Go to the official site upsc.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘UPSC EPFO’ link which is available under the ‘What’s New’ section.

Step 3: After clicking, a new page will open where the ‘UPSC EPFO Admit Card 2020’ link will be shown.

Step 4: Click on the link and submit the login credentials correctly.

Step 5: Within minutes the admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Check for details and download it. You can also keep a hard copy for further reference.

Here’s the direct link to download the EPFO 2020 admit card: https://upsconline.nic.in/eadmitcard/admitcard_epfo_2020/admit_card.php#hhh1

The exam will be of two hours duration. According to an official notice, the examination will be in both Hindi and English and the question paper will comprise of multiple-choice questions. This recruitment drive will fill at least 421 posts in the commission.