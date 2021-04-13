UPSC Engineering Services Result 2020 declared; check scores at upsc.gov.in
The mark sheet will be available within 15 days of the results
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the final result of the Engineering Services Exam (ESE) 2020. Students can download their scorecard by visiting the official website - upsc.gov.in. The exams were held in October last year and the final interviews were conducted in March and April this year.
Students can follow these steps to download their results:
- Go to upsc.gov.in
- On the homepage, go to the ‘What’s New’ section
- Click on ‘Final Result: Engineering Services (Main) Examination, 2020’
- Now, the pdf file will be displayed on the screen
- Check the results and take a printout
- Save a copy for future reference
Alternatively, candidates can use this direct link.
Here is the breakdown of qualified candidates:
Total candidates qualified: 302
Civil Engineering: 127
Mechanical Engineering: 38
Electrical Engineering: 62
Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering: 75
Aspirants will be appointed in accordance with the extant rules and the number of vacancies available. The allotment of candidates will be according to ranks obtained, and preference of services expressed earlier.
The mark sheet will be available within 15 days of the results. The commission will release the offer letter to the candidates whose results have been kept provisional, only after the verification of the original documents. The provisionality of such students will be valid up to 7 November. They need to submit their original documents to UPSC directly.
If any candidate fails to submit the required documents within the above prescribed period, his/her candidature will be cancelled and no further correspondence will be entertained in this regard.
