UPSC defers EPFO (EO/AO) 2020 Exam due to rising COVID-19 cases; no new date announced

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has postponed the Employees’ Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) recruitment exam 2020.

The test was scheduled to be held on 9 May. The decision has been taken owing to rising coronavirus cases across the country.

The commission has not yet announced any new date.

The notification says that due to changing circumstances, health advisories issued by the Government of India, and lockdown restrictions, the commission is not in a position to conduct the examination and the interview at present.

You can check the notification here.

Number of vacancies

In total there are 421 posts of Enforcement Officer/ Account Officer at EPFO under the Ministry of Labour and Employment.

Examination

There is a written examination of two hours for 300 marks. It has objective-type questions with multiple choice answers. A candidate can attempt this exam either in English or in Hindi. For every wrong answer, one-third of the marks assigned to that question are cut.

Syllabus

The questions come from these topics:

1. General English questions to judge the candidate’s understanding of the language

2. Indian Freedom Movement

3. Current affairs

4. Indian politics

5. Indian economy

6. Industrial relations and labour laws

7. Science

8. Computers

9. Mental Ability and Quantitative Aptitude

10. Social security in India

The written exam is given 75 percent weightage while the interview is given 25 percent weightage.

The selected candidates will be called for the document verification.

It is mandatory to wear masks in the written exam and interview and students should maintain social distancing at all times.