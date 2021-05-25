UPSC declares Combined Defence Services (I) Examination 2020 result; check details at upsc.gov.in
In total, 147 candidates have been provisionally selected. Out of these, 96 are males and 51 are females
The final result of the Combined Defence Services (I) Examination 2020 has been declared by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). In total, 147 candidates have been provisionally selected. Out of these, 96 are males and 51 are females.
The selected candidates will be posted at Officers Training Academy, Chennai for the 113th Short Service Commission Course (for Men) and at Officers Training Academy, Chennai for the 27th Short Service Commission Women (Non-Technical) Course.
The list also includes names of male candidates who were recommended earlier on the basis of the result of the same exam for admission to Naval Academy, Ezhimala, Kerala, Indian Military Academy, Dehradun, and Air Force Academy, Hyderabad (Pre-Flying) training course.
Candidates can check the result by following these simple steps:
- Go to upsc.gov.in
- Check the ‘What’s New’ section on the homepage
- Click on the result notification
- The Combined Defence Services (I) Examination 2020 result will be displayed on the screen. Check it
- Download a copy of the scorecard and take a printout for future reference (if required)
Here’s the direct link.
The marks will be available (only for 30 days) on the website after 15 days of the declaration of the result. For the preparation of the merit list, the marks of the medical examination have not been taken into account. All the provisionally selected candidates will be called for document verification. The verification of educational qualifications and date of birth of these candidates will be done by the Army Head Quarter.
Candidates are required to regularly check the official website for further updates regarding this exam.
