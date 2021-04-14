UPSC DCIO Result 2020 declared; check list of selected candidates at upsc.gov.in

The applicants, who have been called for the interview, must have the qualification of Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering or B Sc from any nationally recognised university in the relevant fields

The Deputy Central Intelligence Officer (DCIO) result 2020 has been declared by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). Applicants who have appeared for the exam can check their scorecards by visiting the official website - upsc.gov.in.

The recruitment drive is being held to cover the recruitment of 27 vacant posts. The shortlisted candidates are eligible to appear for the interview round. On the day of the interview, the applicants must carry all the required documents. Meanwhile, the date of the interview will be intimidated to the candidates.

Follow these steps to download the results:

Step 1: Go to the official website - upsc.gov.in

Step 2: Search for the ‘Latest News’ space flashing on the homepage

Step 3: Click on the link ‘Notice: 27 Posts of Deputy Central Intelligence Officer (Technical), IB’

Step 4: Check and download ‘UPSC DCIO Result 2020’

Step 5: Take a print for future reference.

Meanwhile, the official notification on the site states that “Modalities adopted for scrutiny of the details of Essential Qualification for calling the candidates for interview is in consonance with the Recruitment Rules and Essential Qualification as mentioned in the advertisement for the post”.

For more updates related to the result along with other details, candidates must keep checking at the official site.