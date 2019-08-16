UPSC CSE Main 2019 Examination: Last date to submit DAF today by 6 pm, visit upsconline.nic.in to fill up form

UPSC CSE Main 2019 Examination registration last date | The last date to register for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Examination (CSE) is today, 16 August, 2019. Candidates who haven't filled their detailed application forms (DAF) yet, have to do so before 6.00 pm.

Applicants can visit the official website to fill-up the form, or can do so on the direct login link given here — upsconline.nic.in.

Those who have successfully cleared the preliminary examination are required to complete the main examination process.

The link for the DAF was announced on 1 August, 2019.

The UPSC main examination will be held on 20 August, 2019. The time table will be given to the candidates along with their admit cards.

Candidates are requested to carry their photo ID along with the necessary documents, the admit card and the DAF as mentioned in the Civil Services (Preliminary) examination while applying for the civil services (main) examination.

Candidates admitted to the Main examination also have to pay a fee of Rs 200.

All female candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Disability (PwD) categories are not required to pay any fee. However, no fee exemption will be available to OBC and EWS candidates and they will be required to pay the full prescribed fee.

This UPSC CSE Main 2019 Examination will be held at Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Prayagraj, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Chennai, Cuttack, Dehradun, Delhi, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Shimla, Thiruvananthapuram, and Vijayawada.

The UPSC CSE preliminary examination results were announced on 12 July, 2019.

For any technical or application-related queries, applicants can send a mail to web-upsc@nic.in or csm-upsc@nic.in respectively.