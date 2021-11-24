UPSC CSE 2021: Main exam timetable released at upsc.gov.in; check complete schedule here

As per the official schedule, the UPSC CSE Main 2021 will be conducted on 7, 8, 9, 15 and 16 January 2022.

The exam schedule for the Civil Services Main Examination (CSE) 2021 has been released by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). As per the official schedule, the UPSC CSE Main 2021 will be conducted on 7, 8, 9, 15 and 16 January 2022. Those preparing for the UPSC Main Exam 2021, can check the timetable by visiting the official website at https://upsc.gov.in/.

UPSC CSE Main exam timetable:

- January 7: Paper I Essay (9 am to 12 pm)

- January 8: Paper II General Studies I (9 am to 12 pm) and Paper III General Studies II (2.pm to 5 pm)

- January 9: Paper IV General StudiesIII (9 am to 12 pm) and Paper V General Studies IV (2 pm to 5 pm)

- January 15: Paper A Indian Language (9 am to 12 pm) and Paper B English (2 pm to 5 pm)

- January 16: Paper VI Optional Subject Paper 1 (9 am to 12 pm) and Paper VII Optional Subject Paper 2 (2 pm to 5 pm)

Meanwhile, those interested can check the UPSC CSE Main 2021 exam notice here: https://upsc.gov.in/sites/default/files/Notice-ChngCentreCSM-21-171121-engl_0.pdf

The UPSC CSE Main examination will be held for students who qualified for the CSE Preliminary exam. While the results were announced last month.

The UPSC has already released the Detailed Application Form-1 (DAF-1) for the Main examination that needs to be submitted by 1 December. Along with the form, scanned copies of the required certificates or documents must also be submitted in support of date of birth (DoB), category, correct educational qualification and required examination fee.

If any candidate, delays in submission of documents in support or DAF-I form beyond the deadline, they will not be allowed to appear for it. Also, they will lead to the cancellation of the application for CSE-2021, as per UPSC norms.

For the unversed, the Civil Services Examination 2021 is being held to fill 712 posts at various Central Government departments. These vacancies are through all-India Services such as Indian Foreign Service (IFS), Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS), among others.