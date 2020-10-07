UPSC CMS exam 2020 e-admit card released at upsc.gov.in, test to be held on 22 October
UPSC CMS exam 2020 | The recruitment exam is being organised to fill 559 vacancies out of which 182 are for Category I position and the remaining are for various posts under Category II
UPSC CMS exam 2020 | The e-admit card for the Combined Medical Services (CMS) examination 2020 has been released by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on its official website upsc.gov.in.
According to a report by Scroll, the UPSC CMS exam 2020 will be conducted on 22 October at 41 cities across the country.
The recruitment exam is being organised to fill 559 vacancies out of which 182 are for Category I position and the remaining are for various posts under Category II.
If any ineligibility is detected at any stage before or after the exam subsequent to the issue of e-admit card, the person's candidature would be rejected.
The written exam will be a computer-based test (CBT) and will have two papers. Each paper will be of 250 marks and both Paper I and Paper II will have 120 questions.
Candidates will get a composite time of two hours to complete the paper. There will be four alternatives to each question.
Steps to download UPSC CMS e-admit card 2020
Step 1: Log on to UPSC official website - upsc.gov.in
Step 2: Under What's New, opt for the link that reads, “e-Admit Card: Combined Medical Services Examination, 2020”
Step 3: You will be directed to a new page, tap on “Click Here”
Step 4: Enter your registration ID or your roll number,
Step 5: Your UPSC CMS 2020 admit card will appear on the screen. Check all the details before saving and taking a printout.
Here is the direct link to download the admit card: https://upsconline.nic.in/eadmitcard/admitcard_cms_2020/admit_card.php#hhh1
Admit card is an important document for the exam. It will mention the candidate’s name, roll number, registration number, exam timings among other details. Candidates will have to abide by the guidelines mentioned on the admit card.
