UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2020: New exam date to be announced tomorrow; check upsc.gov.in for details

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is expected to announce the revised dates for the Civil Services (Preliminary) exam 2020 on Wednesday, 20 May.The examination was earlier scheduled for 31 May but was postponed due to the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown.

The revised schedule for UPSC Civil Services (Preliminary) examination 2020 would be notified on the commission’s official website - https://www.upsc.gov.in.

“The Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2020, scheduled to be held on 31 May 31 stands deferred. Decision on fresh date of the examination will be made available on 20 May after assessing the situation,” UPSC said on its website.

The nationwide lockdown has entered its fourth phase on 18 May. The lockdown 4.0 will be imposed till the end of this month.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, nearly 10 lakh candidates register for the UPSC civil services preliminary examination every year.

Around 1.6 lakh functionaries participate in conducting the exam across 2,500 centres.

The commission has also deferred the personality tests for Civil Services Examination 2019, reported Business Insider. The interview comprises of 275 marks and is the final round of selecting civil servants.

The interview of candidates who had cleared the Civil Services Mains was scheduled between 23 March and 3 April.

UPSC has also deferred other examinations like UPSC NDA/NA Exam 2020 and UPSC CMS Exam 2020, reported Times Now.