UPSC Civil Services Prelims Results 2018 likely to be announced today; check upsc.gov.in for updates

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) civil services prelims results 2018 is expected to be declared today (10 July), according to media reports. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results on upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in.

The preliminary exam was held on 3 June, 2018, at 73 exam centres across the country for recruitment of IAS, IFS, IPS and other cadres within the central government's administrative departments. Candidates who qualify the prelims will become eligible to give the main exam which is scheduled to be conducted from 20 September to 7 October later this year, reported Times Now.

According to earlier reports, the results for UPSC civil services prelims 2018 were to be declared on 15 July, about 45 days after the examination but latest media reports suggest that the results are likely to be announced on 10 July, 2018. Almost 3 lakh candidates appeared for the exam this year.

Here are the steps to check the UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2018 results

- Log on to the official website: upsc.gov.in.

- Click on 'UPSC civil services prelims result 2018'.

- Enter the required details and click on 'submit'

- Download the result and take a print out for future use

The UPSC exam was organised in two parts — Paper-I in the morning and Paper-II in the afternoon. Though marks obtained in Paper 1 are alone considered for making the merit list for this exam, candidates must obtain 66 marks (33 percent) in Paper-II to be eligible to write the mains.

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed. The information above has not been independently verified. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.