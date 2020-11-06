UPSC Civil Services Main Exam 2020 timetable released; visit upsc.gov.in for details

The UPSC main exam will be held for five days with the test beginning from 8 January and continuing till 17 January, 2021

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has published the schedule for civil services main examination 2020 on its official website. Candidates can check the official timetable at upsc.gov.in. The UPSC main exam will be held for five days with the test beginning from 8 January and continuing till 17 January, 2021.

According to a report by Times Now, the civil services exams will be held in multiple shifts. There will be one shift on the first day and two shifts on the rest of the exam days. The three-hour examination in the first shift will begin from 9 am and go on till 12 pm while the second shift will be held from 2 to 5 pm.

The report pointed out the question pattern in the exam as well. The first paper will contain an essay question that is scheduled to take place on 8 January in the first shift. Paper two will be on general studies and the exams will be held on 9 and 10 January in two shifts daily. Paper one on Indian Language and English language will be held on 16 January in first and second shifts, in that order.

Lastly, the optional Paper 1 and Paper 2 that consist of various subjects including Agriculture, Animal Husbandry, Veterinary Science, Anthropology, Botany, Chemistry, Civil Engineering, Commerce and Accountancy, Economics, and others will be held on 17 January in two shifts.

According to a Hindustan Times report, the commission has also released the detailed application form (DAF) for candidates who are going to be eligible to appear for civil services main exams. The form will be available on the site of UPSC from 11 November until 6 pm.

Click here to access the UPSC Civil Services Main Exam 2020 schedule.