UPSC Civil Service Prelims Exam 2019: Commission to conduct CSE prelim tomorrow, here are steps to download admit card

UPSC Civil Service Prelims Exam 2019: The Union Public Service Commission will conduct the preliminary civil services examination (CSE) tomorrow (2 June). The admit card was released by the commission on its official website on 30 April. Candidates who will be appearing for the preliminary examinations can download the hall ticket through the official websites of the commission — upsc.gov.in or upsconline.nic.in.

All the candidates who have registered for the exam are required to produce their admit card in order to appear for the exam. The examination will be held to fill up 896 vacancies.

Steps to download UPSC CSE prelims 2019 admit card:

Step 1: Visit the official UPSC site — upsconline.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the last option that reads “e-admit cards for various examinations of UPSC”

Step 3: Now click on the download option and you will re-directed to a new page.

Step 4: On the new page, an instruction sheet will open. Read it carefully and then click on the Yes button to proceed.

Step 5: Choose between entering your roll number and registration number to download the admit card.

Step 6: Download it and take a printout of it for further use.

The selection process will be divided in three stages-civil services preliminary exam which will be an objective type paper, civil services main examination, and the final stage will be that of interview/personality test.

According to The Indian Express, the sub-total of written tests in mains exam is of 1,750 marks following a personality test of 275 marks. Hence, the examinations will carry an overall total of 2025 marks.