UPSC CDS II 2021: Deadline to apply for 339 vacancies ends today; check details here

Aspirants from General and OBC categories are requested to pay a fee of Rs 200 while registering for Combined Defence Service (CDS) II

The online registration process for Combined Defence Service (CDS) II will be closed by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) today, 24 August. Aspirants, who have still not applied for the CDS II exam, can do so by visiting the official website of UPSC at https://upsc.gov.in/. The registration process began on 4 August.

Through this recruitment drive, the commission aims at filling a total of 339 vacancies out of which 185 are in Officers Training Academy (OTA), 100 in Indian Military Academy (IMA), 32 in Air Force Academy and 22 positions in Indian Naval Academy (INA).

Check steps to apply for UPSC CDS II 2021 below:

Step 1: Go to the official website - https://upsc.gov.in/

Step 2: Search and click on the UPSC CDS II 2021 link that is available on the home page

Step 3: As a new page opens, candidates will have to register themselves by filling up the application form

Step 4: After providing all details, applicants need to make the fee payment

Step 5: Once done with details and fees, click on submit. The application will be submitted online

Step 6: Finally, download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further reference or need

Here’s the direct link: https://upsconline.nic.in/mainmenu2.php

Application Fee:

Aspirants from General and OBC categories are requested to pay a fee of Rs 200 while registering for Combined Defence Service (CDS) II. The payment should be made by cash either by depositing the money in any Branch of State Bank of India (SBI) or by using the net banking facility of SBI or by using Visa/Master/Rupay Credit/Debit Card. Female and SC/ST category candidates are exempted from paying any registration fee.

Applicants should note that the selection process is based on written tests and Services Selection Board (SSB) Tests or Interviews.

Eligibility Criteria:

- Candidates applying for IMA and OTA must hold a degree from a recognised University or equivalent

- Aspirants registering for the Indian Naval Academy must have a degree in Engineering from a recognised University or Institution

- Candidates applying for Air Force Academy must have a degree from a recognised University or Bachelor of Engineering