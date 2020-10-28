UPSC CDS I notification 2021 released for 100 posts; register by 17 November on official website upsc.gov.in

The online application can be withdrawn between 24 and 30 November up to 6 pm. The UPSC CDS I, 2021 examination will be conducted by the Commission on 7 February.

The UPSC CDS I, 2021 application form has been released by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on its official website upsc.gov.in. As per the notification, candidates can register for UPSC Combined Defence Services (CDS) I by 17 November up to 6 pm.

The online application can be withdrawn between 24 and 30 November up to 6 pm. The e-admit card for UPSC CDS I, 2021 will be issued three weeks before the commencement of the exam on the official website.

According to a report by Careers 360, the recruitment exam is being conducted to fill 345 CDS vacancies.

Candidates who get selected will be recruited in the Armed Forces.

Of the total vacant positions, 100 posts are in Indian Military Academy, Dehradun; 26 in Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala; 32 in Air Force Academy, Hyderabad; 170 in Officers’ Training Academy, Chennai; and 17 in Officers Training Academy, Chennai.

As per a report by The Indian Express, candidates who qualify for the written examination will be eligible to appear for SSB Test. Students will be placed in order of merit on the basis of the total marks obtained by them in the written exam and SSB test.

Shortlisted candidates will have to appear for a physical fitness test. The written exam will consist of objective-type questions.

Candidates will have to pay a registration fee of Rs 200. Females, SC, ST applicants have been exempted from paying any fee. One can check educational qualification, age limit, and other details about UPSC CDS I, 2021 recruitment, click here.

Steps to apply for UPSC CDS I, 2021

Step 1: Go to the UPSC official website upsc.gov.in.

Step 2: Opt for the link that reads, "Combined Defence Services (CDS) Examination (I), 2021".

Step 3: Register providing details.

Step 4: Complete the application form, upload images and documents in the required format.

Step 5: Pay the required application fee and press the submit button.

One can also visit the UPSC CDS I, 2021, registration page directly by clicking here.