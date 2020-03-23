UPSC CDS 1 Result 2020 | UPSC announces Combined Defence Services Examination result on official website upsc.gov.in

UPSC CDS 1 Result 2020 | The Union Public Service Commission has announced Combined Defence Services Examination Result 2020 on Monday, 23 March. The UPSC CDS I Result 2020 was published on its official website upsc.gov.in.

Candidates can also check their results via direct link here.

The written examination was conducted on 2 February, 2020. As many as 7,081 candidates have been qualified for the next round. The selected candidates will be interviewed by the Service Selection Board of the Ministry of Defence for admission to:

(i) Indian Military Academy Dehradun’s 150th Course commencing in January, 2021

(ii) Indian Naval Academy in Kerala’s Ezhimala. The course commences in January, 2021

(iii) Air Force Academy, Hyderabad (Pre-Flying) Training Course commencing in January, 2021

(iv) Officers Training Academy, Chennai 113th SSC Course (NT) for men commencing in April, 2021

(v) Officers Training Academy in Chennai for the 27th SSC Women (non-technical) course, commencing in April, 2021.

Candidates who have been shortlisted need to register themselves at Indian Army Recruiting website joinindianarmy.nic.in within two weeks.

UPSC CDS I Result 2020: How to check

Step 1: Go to the official site of UPSC upsc.gov.in

Step 2: Under what’s new section look for UPSC CDS I Result 2020 and click on it

Step 3: A new window will open

Step 4: Check your name on the list

Step 5: Download your UPSC Combined Defence Services Examination Result 2020 and start preparing for the interview round

