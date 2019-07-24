UPSC CAPF Admit Card 2019: Union Public Service Commission releases CAPF admit card for Assistant Commandants exam; check upsc.gov.in for details

UPSC CAPF Admit Card 2019| The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the admit cards for the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) Assistant Commandants examination. Those candidates who had applied for the exam can download their admit cards through the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

The UPSC CAPF Assistant Commandants examination 2019 will be conducted on 18 August, 2019.

As per Hindustan Times, UPSC aims to fill 323 vacancies through this recruitment process.

Steps to download UPSC CAPF Commandants exam 2019 admit card:

Step 1: Visit the official website of UPSC.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that says “e - Admit Card Central Armed Police Forces (ACs) Examination, 2019.”

Step 3: Click on this link to read instructions before downloading admit card

Step 4: Select and enter your login credentials on the new page that opens and hit submit

Step 5: Your admit card will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download and take a print of it.

The admit card will carry details like the date, time and centre of the exam. Candidates will be required to bring their e-admit card along with the photo ID card, without which they wouldn’t be permitted to sit for the exam. For more details, students can visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in